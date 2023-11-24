Roseville mother of 2, aunt of Oxford school shooting victim killed in 3-car crash

A 33-year-old mother of two and the aunt of an Oxford school shooting victim was killed in a three-car crash on the morning of Wednesday, November 15.

Tarah Baldwin of Roseville collided head-on with a "pickup truck that crossed the centerline on Rochester Road, south of the intersection of Barclay Circle in Rochester Hills," according to the Oakland County Sherriff's Office.

A 60-year-old man from Washington Township was driving a pickup truck when he partially crossed into the opposite northbound lane and collided, head-on, with Baldwin's SUV, accoridng to police. The crash caused Baldwin to then strike a Jeep driven by a 65-year-old woman from Macomb Township.

All three drivers were taken to a local hospital. Baldwin died due to her injuries while the other two drivers are in stable condition.

Baldwin's fiancé, Matthew Hatch, said her loss has been "the worst possible experience" of his life.

Spending the Thanksgiving weekend without her, Hatch told FOX 2 about the plans they had for a fun holiday.

"We were supposed to have the kids and have a movie night, and then go to grandma's," he said. "And instead today I could barely get out of bed and I went and got Chinese food and that's probably the worst feeling you could ever have on Thanksgiving."

The family has faced tragedy before. Hatch was the aunt of Madison Baldwin, one of the students killed in the Oxford High School shooting two years ago. Now, they are in mourning again.

"She touched so many people. I've never seen a funeral like that," Hatch said. "She was an angel. She wasn't the best mother those kids could have ever had. She was the best partner. She was my soulmate – absolutely my soulmate. There's no one that will ever compare."

At least 300 people showed up to Baldwin's funeral services, Hatch said.

"Watch what you're doing and love your family," he added. "No one wants this."

An Amazon wishlist has been created to financially assist Baldwin's family and provide her children with Christmas gifts and necessities. If you are able to help, click here.

"All drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash," police stated. "Neither alcohol nor drug use is

suspected. Distracted driving is believed to be a factor, which is being investigated by the

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit."