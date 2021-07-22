Roseville police seek woman hiding children from their father after court ordered custody to him

Roseville police are looking for a woman who they say is hiding three children after custody was awarded to their father earlier this month.

A court gave custody of Samuel Tenny, 7; Vanessa Tenny, 11; and Bella Tenny, 12, to their father, John, on July 8. However, police said their mother Ruth Ann Amo is hiding the children from John and police, and police do not know if the children are safe.

Vanessa and Bella Tenny

Amo is a 32-year-old white woman. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kurt Latour at 586-447-4509.

