Roseville police continue investigation into woman found dead in truck

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Son of dead woman found in bed of pickup truck says last few days have been a nightmare

He says police in Roseville told him the body of a woman found in the bed of a pickup truck last week was his mother, who he identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz. That pickup had just crashed into another vehicle.

(FOX 2) - The investigation into a woman whose body was found in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville continues. A person of interest is in police custody, though police wouldn't confirm if a suspect had been arrested. 

The victim, later identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz, was found in the bed of a pickup truck. A man was photographed following the crash, however Roseville police haven't confirmed if the individual was arrested.

However, police are confident the victim died prior to the crash.

Family of Seitz told FOX 2 they weren't aware of whom the individual in the photo was. 

"In the last few days it's been horrible. It's been a nightmare," Justin Omans, Seitz' son said. "Couldn't sleep. Just crying constantly."

