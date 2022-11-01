Roseville police continue investigation into woman found dead in truck

The investigation into a woman whose body was found in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville continues. A person of interest is in police custody, though police wouldn't confirm if a suspect had been arrested.

The victim, later identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz, was found in the bed of a pickup truck. A man was photographed following the crash, however Roseville police haven't confirmed if the individual was arrested.

However, police are confident the victim died prior to the crash.

Family of Seitz told FOX 2 they weren't aware of whom the individual in the photo was.

"In the last few days it's been horrible. It's been a nightmare," Justin Omans, Seitz' son said. "Couldn't sleep. Just crying constantly."

