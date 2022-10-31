Son of woman found dead in truck after crash doesn't know who missing driver is



There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash.

While no official announcement has been made by the authorities yet, Justin Omans is in a desperate search for answers.

He says police in Roseville told him the body of a woman found in the bed of a pickup truck last week was his mother, who he identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz. That pickup had just crashed into another vehicle.

But police say it wasn't the crash that killed her.

"In the last few days it's been horrible. It's been a nightmare," he said. "Couldn't sleep. Just crying constantly."

Investigators say Seitz was already dead. Omans has no idea why or how.

"I'm like, oh my gosh like why?" he said. "This is not supposed to happen to her. Not like this."

Police say they found the body after first working what appeared to be a simple traffic crash at Common and Hayes roads.

When they found the body in the back…they started asking questions. But the driver of the pick-up took off after the crash, according to investigators.

They put pictures out there, calling him a person of interest in a suspicious death and asking for information to help find him.

"It's been horrible, with my family with my fiancé," Omans said. "She's been taking it the hardest because they were best friends."

On Friday a friend of Seitz told FOX 2 they recognized the person of interest as someone who lived with her - until Seitz kicked him out for allegedly being abusive.

But Justin Omans says she wasn't living with anyone.

"I have no idea who that kid is," he said. "No one doesn't know who that kid is. I know someone probably does, out there that knows him, but personally, not me."

Police are calling it a suspicious death and say there will be a full update tomorrow.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Gabrielle Seitz, left, was found dead in the pickup truck driven by the man seen on the right, Roseville police say.



