Roseville Tim Hortons employee forced into freezer during armed robbery

Police are investigating after a Tim Hortons was robbed Sunday night in Roseville. One employee was forced into the freezer and another hid in a restroom.

Police say two suspects came into the location on Gratiot, near 10 Mile Road, around 8:45 p.m with a gun.

The suspects demanded money and the two employees complied. Police say cash was taken from the office and the cash registers.

One of the employees was ordered into the freezer before the suspects took off running, and the other employee hid in a bathroom, police say.

Police say the suspects were wearing hoodies and black gloves. One had a black face mask. Police believe the suspects ran away after the robbery, and don't have any vehicle information at this time.

Nobody was hurt.