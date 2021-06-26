Rosie O'Grady's in Ferndale announces closure, cites staff shortages

article

Rosie O'Grady's is closing after Sunday, the well-known Ferndale eatery announced in a Facebook post.

The restaurant and bar has been short-staffed, the post said. People who plan to dine at the restaurant during "Rosie's Last Call" on Sunday are asked to be patient because of this.

Related: Restrictions begin to lift, but staffing the new issue for restaurants, bars

According to the post, there are plans in the works for what will replace Rosie's.