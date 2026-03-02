The Roundabout: One last ride with Rob Wolchek

Rob Wolchek spent nearly 29 years here at Fox 2, busting bad guys and putting them in the Hall of Shame.

Now our own Rob Wolchek is dropping the mic and sailing off into the sunset of retirement.

For nearly 30 years, Rob has been just an institution in this city and a mainstay from keeping people accountable on our televisions to busting bad guys in the wrestling ring.

On this special edition of roundabout, we took a memorable ride with the GOAT reporter.

"I'm going to be 67, and I just thought, well, I want to, you know, I don't want to leave too late," he said. "I dunno, I'm tired of working five days a week, there's no question about that. I'm in pretty good shape and would like to, you know, retire while I can still take walks and go places with my wife and kids and grandchild."

