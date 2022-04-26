Royal Oak approves permits for 3 marijuana businesses despite lawsuits, controversy

The Royal Oak City Commission approved three marijuana business permits this week after a long meeting.

The commission voted 5-1 for the businesses at the five-hour-long meeting that stretched Tuesday morning. The vote comes after lawsuits and pushback from some community members.

Gatsby Cannabis, Royal Treatment, and Best Lyfe received the permits.

Gatsby Cannabis

One of the businesses will be about 88 feet from a vocational school, a plan that caused controversy.

Under state law, marijuana businesses are supposed to be at least 1,000 feet from a school unless a lesser distance is approved by local officials, which is the case in Royal Oak.