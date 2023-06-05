Royal Oak gymnastics photographer caught with 500 images of child porn, feds say

The FBI says it has arrested a Royal Oak gymnastics photographer after an agent investigating BitTorrent linked him to a transfer of 14 images – but they ultimately found hundreds more.

David Yellen was arrested late last week after authorities said they tracked down the transfer of several images of child pornography that were being transferred his IP address.

According to the FBI, the investigation started on May 11 when an agent identified 14 files being transferred using names that were consistent with files containing child porn. The agent said of the images transferred, two showed the genitals of pre-pubescent girls.

Agents coordinated with Wide Open West (WOW!) internet to trace down the IP address to a home in Royal Oak where Yellen lives.

On June 1, a federal search warrant was executed. Yellen admitted to having child porn on his devices and to using BitTorrent but denied uploading or downloading child porn. He claimed to have downloaded child porn 10 years ago and kept it, but said he didn't know that child porn was available for others on BitTorrent to download.

The agents investigating said they didn't believe Yellen.

"Given his extensive use of BitTorrent, I do not believe that he was unaware that he had his files in a location that allowed for sharing with others," the affidavit stated.

Yellen denied making the child pornography but said he often photographs pictures of bare feet of children during gymnastic events. The FBI said he kept them in a folder called "BFK" (Barefoot Kids) and would pleasure himself to the images.

As agents searched his hard drive, they found 1500 images of child sexual exploitation, 500 of which meet the federal definition of child porn.

Yellen was arrested on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.