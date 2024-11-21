Royal Oak ice rink opens Friday with holiday celebration

The Rink at Royal Oak will again provide a spot for winter fun this year.

Royal Oak first opened the downtown ice rink in 2022. After a successful first season, it returned last year, and it's coming back in 2024 with even more fun. Winter markets featuring items from Royal Oak businesses have been added to Centennial Commons Park for the holiday season.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the grand opening was pushed back a day due to the weather.

The ice rink opens Friday with a celebration featuring live music, carnival rides, food trucks, visits with Santa, and more from 4-9 p.m. The event will also include the lighting of the park. This event is free to attend, but if you would like to skate, it is $10 to use the rink and $5 to rent ice skates.

Rink at Royal Oak dates/times

Sunday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday - noon to 9 p.m.

Friday - noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skating prices

Regular pricing

On weekdays, $10 will get you a day of skating if you arrive before 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, skating is $12.

Skate rentals are $5.

Discounted skating

The rink will offer a $2 discount to Royal Oak residents on Tuesdays until Dec. 17.

Baker College students receive free ice skating on Mondays, and 50% off other days.

Active duty and retired military members can get $5 off skating any time by showing their military IDs.

Also, the rink falls within the city's social district, meaning you can bring an alcoholic beverage from participating bars and restaurants. If you bring a social district drink, you'll get $2 off.