Royal Oak police: 83-year-old man fatally stabbed, woman arrested

The Brief An 83-year-old man was found dead Friday night after a stabbing inside a Royal Oak home. A 35-year-old woman with blood on her hands was detained after a short foot chase. Police say the suspect was known to the victim and was a guest in the home.



An 83-year-old man was found dead Friday night after a stabbing inside a Royal Oak home, police said.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Sheridan Drive after receiving reports of a man calling for help.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with blood on her hands, who was detained after a brief foot chase.

According to police, officers entered the home and discovered the victim in the basement suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite emergency efforts by police and Royal Oak Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the suspect was known to the victim and was a guest in the home at the time. She is being held at the Royal Oak Police Department pending charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.