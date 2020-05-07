Royal Oak realtor holds Virtual Drag Queen Bingo events on Facebook

"We're all trapped in our houses, need entertainment and creativity," said Jim Shaffer.

Shaffer has fond memories of all the client appreciation events his real estate company has held over the years. But this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, came the stay home order.

"We were trying to figure out what we could do to pivot and someone said bingo - and I went, drag queen bingo - that's exactly what would be awesome," said Shaffer of Jim Shaffer and Associates.

Three-hundred and 79 people went on Zoom, playing electronic bingo with Bentley James.

"The drag queen actually calls the bingo numbers," Shaffer said. "And provides entertainment between all the lulls, in conversation. It's really more about entertainment than it is the bingo game."

The virtual drag queen bingo was such a hit, they're doing it again this Friday and it's open to everyone.

"It lasted nearly two hours, we did six rounds of bingo," he said. "At the end, folks didn't want to leave, it turned it into a prolonged happy hour."

Advertisement

If you'd like to join the fun log onto Jim Shaffer and Associates on Facebook and sign up.

"They'll receive a link the day of the event, which is tomorrow, on that link they will get all the instructions they need, but they will need to have Zoom," Shaffer said. "So, grab a cocktail and join us."

It's a free event and there are prizes - but Bentley's humor is risqué so mature audiences only.

"I know it's not everyone's cup of tea," Shaffer said. "It was an overwhelmingly response of positivity. Folks were really excited about it. I'm sure some weren't and they chose not to attend."

>>Check out the Facebook page HERE.