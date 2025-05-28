Royal Oak senior wins full ride scholarship for his determination amid disability

The Brief A Royal Oak High School senior got the surprise of a lifetime. It's a dream come true for Devon Wills, a dream that emerged out of what some may view as a challenge. He plans to go to Michigan State University.



A Royal Oak High School senior got the surprise of a lifetime one day before he graduated when he learned that he beat nearly 300 applicants to receive a full-ride scholarship.

Big picture view:

It was a surprise announcement to confirm a job well done where 250 applicants for the Robert A. Scholarship Schuele Fund.

It's a dream come true for 18-year-old Devon Wills, a dream that emerged out of what some may view as a challenge.

"I was born with a physical disability," he said. "My arms are different sizes. So given that, my dreams kind of fizzled out."

That dream was to play professional sports, but when Devon was told to take physical therapy as a treatment option, he discovered a new path.

What's next:

He said doing physical therapy really piqued his interest, and being able to explore that field was the determination that impressed the scholarship panel.

He plans to go to Michigan State University and the full ride scholarship makes it possible.

Devon hopes anyone who bears his story will understand that you can turn dreams into reality.