Royal Oak Taco Fest recipe: Make this jackfruit-based meal at home

Published  July 2, 2024 9:38am EDT
Royal Oak Taco Fest runs July 4 - July 7, 2024

Rocky Coronado, owner of Nepantla and Royal OakTaco Fest organizer Jon Witz, stopped by the Fox 2 kitchen for Meatless Monday. Chef Coronado showed us how to make vegan shredded chicken tacos and salsa verde. We also learned everything we need to know before heading to the festival.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Nepantla Cafe shares a recipe for salsa Verde shredded "chicken" tacos made with jackfruit.

Ingredients

  • 8 cups of Jackfruit in Water or Brine
  • 2 lbs. Tomatillos
  • 4 Large Garlic Cloves
  • 2 Serranos
  • 2-5 Chile de Arbol
  • Half White Onion
  • 2 Large Poblanos
  • 1 tsp of Salt
  • Pinch of Black Pepper
  • 24 Corn Tortillas
  • One bunch of Cilantro
  • 1 White Onion
  • 3 Sprigs of fresh Epazote
  • Limes
  • Half cup of Veggie Broth
  • Oil
  • Preparation

Salsa Verde: Peel and wash tomatillos, peel garlic, rough chop half an onion and poblanos. Finely chop epazote. Heat a pan and add a little oil. Place tomatillos, onion and poblanos in. pan with oil and grill until charred a bit. Then add chile de arbol and epazote. Cook for 5 min. and take off heat. Pull out blender and add everything to blender with 1 cup of veggie broth and salt. Pulse to mimic a molcajete consistency// pulse to a chunky consistency. Mix into cooked Jackfruit.

Jackfruit: Drain Jackfruit and squeeze the brine out of it. Add to the food processor and pulse or chop or shred with two forks if you don’t have a food processor until it looks like shredded chicken. Then, sear in pan with some oil, salt, pepper, cumin and paprika. Cook till you have a good mixture of crispy texture. Lastly, add salsa verde and stir for five minutes.

Tortillas: Add a little oil in a pan on high heat for a minute or less on each side.

Toppings: Chop cilantro and onions and whatever toppings you’d like, such as tri colored bell peppers and onion or corn. Also cut and squeeze lime on top.