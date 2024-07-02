Royal Oak Taco Fest recipe: Make this jackfruit-based meal at home

Nepantla Cafe shares a recipe for salsa Verde shredded "chicken" tacos made with jackfruit.

Ingredients

8 cups of Jackfruit in Water or Brine

2 lbs. Tomatillos

4 Large Garlic Cloves

2 Serranos

2-5 Chile de Arbol

Half White Onion

2 Large Poblanos

1 tsp of Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

24 Corn Tortillas

One bunch of Cilantro

1 White Onion

3 Sprigs of fresh Epazote

Limes

Half cup of Veggie Broth

Oil

Preparation

Salsa Verde: Peel and wash tomatillos, peel garlic, rough chop half an onion and poblanos. Finely chop epazote. Heat a pan and add a little oil. Place tomatillos, onion and poblanos in. pan with oil and grill until charred a bit. Then add chile de arbol and epazote. Cook for 5 min. and take off heat. Pull out blender and add everything to blender with 1 cup of veggie broth and salt. Pulse to mimic a molcajete consistency// pulse to a chunky consistency. Mix into cooked Jackfruit.

Jackfruit: Drain Jackfruit and squeeze the brine out of it. Add to the food processor and pulse or chop or shred with two forks if you don’t have a food processor until it looks like shredded chicken. Then, sear in pan with some oil, salt, pepper, cumin and paprika. Cook till you have a good mixture of crispy texture. Lastly, add salsa verde and stir for five minutes.

Tortillas: Add a little oil in a pan on high heat for a minute or less on each side.

Toppings: Chop cilantro and onions and whatever toppings you’d like, such as tri colored bell peppers and onion or corn. Also cut and squeeze lime on top.