Royal Oak Township man arrested after striking ex-girlfriend, shooting at her

A man from Royal Oak Charter Township was arrested after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a firearm before shooting at her as she escaped.

The scene played out on Majestic near Cloverdale, near Eight Mile and Rosewood Street in Royal Oak Charter Township.

According to Michigan State Police, authorities met up with the victim after she fled the suspect following an argument.

Police say the man pistole whipped the woman inside his car after an argument.

As she fled, he fired two shots at her, striking her car before she fled the scene. After police met up with her, they arrested the suspect after the victim verbally identified her.

He was arrested without incident. His vehicle was seized as part of the crime scene while search warrants are being planned for further investigation.

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County jail. A report will be filed with the prosecutors later.