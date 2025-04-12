Royal Oak's Lockhart's BBQ closing on Easter
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - After 15 years of smoking meat in Royal Oak, Lockhart's BBQ is closing.
The restaurant downtown said its last day will be April 20, when it will be hosting an Easter brunch.
According to the business, its lease for the building is expiring, and renewing is not affordable for Lockhart's.
"It is with great sadness that we are making this announcement. We have decided to close Lockhart's BBQ," the business said in a post announcing the closure. "We hope you get the opportunity to stop by and try some burnt ends one more time. Thank you for everything!"