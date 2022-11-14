Since Oct. 1, Detroit Medical Center says more than 800 patients have tested positive for RSV, the pediatric respiratory illness that has hospitalized infants and young kids at a higher rate this season.

The DMC said the surge in cases has put a strain on the hospital's emergency department as bed capacity dwindles. With doctors already worried about the expected increase in influenza, it could put added pressure on Michigan's hospital system this winter.

The DMC's concerns extend to all hospital chains in Michigan, who are seeing more RSV cases earlier, indicating the virus is peaking at an earlier stage this season. The answer for the uptick in cases still has to be confirmed, but health officials don't want parents to be alarmed if their kids contract the virus.

"I just see the look of terror in some of these (parents) eyes and I just look at them and say ‘this is a virus still. This is a virus we've been treating for many many years.'" said Sarah Rauner, the chief pediatric nurse practitioner at Corewell Health in Troy. "It's not like there's some new change that's happened that our treatments aren't working anymore necessarily."

Rauner said the "mass majority" of children will not need to be hospitalized if they contract RSV, also known as respiratory syncytial virus. Treatments like bed rest, careful monitoring, and comfort measures should be enough for most cases.

It might not be immediately clear if a child that has symptoms will test positive for RSV. Both the flu and COVID-19 are also creating issues for doctors this season and are expected to add pressure to the health industry in the coming months.

RELATED: 6-year-old Macomb County boy is first child to die of RSV in Michigan as cases rise

Rauner said RSV is more of a "snotty virus."

"It's thick, sticky secretions, they're mucusy, they cough, they choke on their mucus, so it’s what I like to call a very wet virus where it's very wet," she said. "The eyes run, the nose runs."

Anyone with the common cold won't be sick for as long and likely won't develop a fever. A flu infection could be more severe, with higher fevers, sore threats, body aches, and a dry cough.

And of course there's COVID-19.

"It’s usually fever, sore throat, headaches, cough, congestion, but you’ll also get some GI (gastrointestinal) symptoms with it too," she said.

Rauner's tips for anyone who is sick will sound familiar: lots of fluids, rest, and adequate food. Fevers can be treated with Tylenol or motrin. And kids should stay home. Schools are a good place for kids to pick up an illness.