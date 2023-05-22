Runaway cow caught after fleeing wranglers onto I-75 in Oakland County

A runaway cow is safe after it managed to get onto I-75 in Oakland County over the weekend.

Michigan State Police were called to I-75 near Belford in Holly around 2:50 p.m. Sunday as a precaution in case the cow made it on the freeway because the animal was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford.

(Photo: MSP)

While troopers stood by on I-75, a group tried to wrangle the cow. They were along the shoulder of the freeway with horses and four-wheelers, but the cow outsmarted them and got onto northbound I-75.

Both sides of the freeway were closed as the wranglers chased the cow on their four-wheelers and horses as they tried to lasso it.

Finally, the cow was captured and returned to its pasture.