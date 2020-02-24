Rush Bowls now open in District Detroit

The first Rush Bowls location in Michigan is open now in District Detroit. Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Owner Beth Lehman joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the food. You can watch in the video player and get one of her recipes below.

PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY RUSH BOWL RECIPE

Ingredients:

8 oz. milk of your choice (using soymilk in this recipe)

2 oz. Rush Bowls homemade peanut butter (1 oz. for blended ingredients, 1 oz. for topping)

4 oz. frozen strawberries

4 oz. frozen bananas

1 scoop (3 oz.) frozen yogurt

1 oz. organic granola

Honey

Jam

Instructions:

Blend milk, 1 oz. peanut butter, strawberries, bananas and frozen yogurt together

Garnish with organic granola and 1 oz. peanut butter

Finish by drizzling honey and jam on top

