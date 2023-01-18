Sad Summer Fest: Michigan date announced for festival headlined by Taking Back Sunday

Sad Summer Fest includes a stop in Michigan this July.

Taking Back Sunday will headline the festival alongside other bands, including The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, and more at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on July 18.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at Riot Fest in Douglass Park on September 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

General public ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, while start Sad Summer E-Card Subscribers get the first shot at tickets on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. See the full on-sale schedule here.

Sad Summer Fest lineup

Taking Back Sunday

The Maine

PVRIS

Hot Mulligan

Mom Jeans

Stand Atlantic

Special guests on select dates:

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Head Automatica

L.S. Dunes

Motion City Soundtrack

CLIFFDIVER

Daisy Grenade

Sincere Engineer

Sad Summer Fest dates