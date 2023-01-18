Sad Summer Fest: Michigan date announced for festival headlined by Taking Back Sunday
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Sad Summer Fest includes a stop in Michigan this July.
Taking Back Sunday will headline the festival alongside other bands, including The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, and more at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on July 18.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at Riot Fest in Douglass Park on September 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)
General public ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, while start Sad Summer E-Card Subscribers get the first shot at tickets on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. See the full on-sale schedule here.
Sad Summer Fest lineup
- Taking Back Sunday
- The Maine
- PVRIS
- Hot Mulligan
- Mom Jeans
- Stand Atlantic
Special guests on select dates:
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Head Automatica
- L.S. Dunes
- Motion City Soundtrack
- CLIFFDIVER
- Daisy Grenade
- Sincere Engineer
Sad Summer Fest dates
- July 6 - Jacksonville, FL
- July 7 - Clearwater, FL
- July 8 - Alpharetta, GA
- July 11 - Portsmouth, VA
- July 12 - Baltimore, MD
- July 14 - Holmdel, NJ
- July 15 - Philadelphia, PA
- July 16 - Boston, MA
- July 18 - Sterling Heights, MI
- July 19 - Cincinnati, OH
- July 21 - Chicago, IL
- July 22 - Indianapolis, IN
- July 23 - Nashville, TN
- July 25 - Irving, TX
- July 26 - Austin, TX
- July 29 - Irvine, CA