Saginaw men arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

Two men were arrested for delivery of methamphetamine after it was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop Jan. 28.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Houghton Lake post made the traffic stop on I-75 in Richfield Township just before noon on Jan. 28, during the stop they found more than 68 grams of suspected methamphetamine and four cell phones.

The driver was a 27-year-old man, and the passenger was a 28-year-old man. Both were from Saginaw. Their identities will be released following arraignment.