Saginaw to resume water shutoffs, collection efforts after pandemic pause

Water shutoffs for delinquent payments are expected to resume in Saginaw this summer.

Collection efforts and water service disconnections that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic will restart July 18, the city said Monday.

Saginaw, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, suspended water shutoffs in March 2020.

The city said it has worked over the past 18 months to help financially struggling residents and business owners and connect them to available assistance from local agencies.

"This is an issue where there are no easy answers," Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said. "However, we must begin collecting on city of Saginaw utility accounts to support and maintain our infrastructure."

Fiscal Services staff will continue to contact water and sewer customers behind on payments to make payment arrangements or seek assistance, the city said.