Southeast Michigan school closures on April 15 after severe storms

The Brief Some Southeast Michigan schools were forced to close Wednesday after strong storms. These storms damaged buildings and knocked out power.



Some school districts in Metro Detroit have canceled classes Wednesday after severe storms overnight.

Ann Arbor Public Schools closed all schools, citing a fiber outage impacting the district, along with power outages and structural damage to some buildings. Ann Arbor was hit hard by storms that brought strong winds through Southeast Michigan.

Live school closings list.

Other schools in both Washtenaw and Wayne counties have also canceled classes, with several citing building problems as the reason.