Utica residents dealing with flooding after severe overnight weather

The Brief Overflow from the Clinton River from overnight heavy rain has flooded Heritage Park in Utica. FOX 2 spoke to a resident who was kind enough to show us the damage done to his garage as a result of the flooding.



Severe storms overnight created quite the headache for residents in Utica, leading to devastating flooding that could get worse as more rain is on the way.

Big picture view:

Overflow from the Clinton River from the heavy rain has flooded Heritage Park.

FOX 2 spoke to a resident who was kind enough to show us the damage done to his garage as a result of the flooding. He’s dealing with damaged drywall and having to move everything that was once stored there into another room.

But that’s not all.

"I just moved everything out of the garage in case the flooding rises. My neighbor and that house right there, it comes all the way up to her hip sometimes, and she’s about the same height as me, so we just make sure we keep everything very high off the ground. Are you kidding me?" said resident Lindsay Carter.

"It’s not great. I am not looking forward to getting into this probably cold water to get all the way down the street to get home. Then I’ve got to figure out possibly how I’m going to get to work tomorrow," said resident Nicholas King.

He is not alone.

Dig deeper:

People need to get into their homes, and they say this is the only way to do it. Everyone is just hoping the city does something and gives them more of a heads-up so they don’t have to wake up or come home from work to do this.