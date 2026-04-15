NWS: Five tornadoes touched down across Southeast Michigan overnight

The Brief Three tornadoes have been confirmed by the NWS in Michigan during the overnight severe weather that hit the area. Two hit Saginaw County and one hit Shiawassee County. The NWS has stated that additional surveys are still ongoing for other counties, so more confirmations could be possible.



A sleepless night for many across Southeast Michigan after multiple tornado warnings hit the area in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Big picture view:

Strong storms in Metro Detroit toppled trees, took down wires and flooded major roadways. With that, multiple tornado warnings woke up residents to get to their safe spots in the middle of the night.

What they're saying:

Now, the National Weather Service (NWS) has so far confirmed that four tornadoes have touched down in the state.

In Saginaw County, the NWS said two tornadoes, an EF-1 in Albee Township and an EF-0 in Bridgeport, were confirmed to have touched down.

In Shiawassee County, an EF-0 near Durand was also confirmed.

An EF-1 was confirmed by the NWS in Ann Arbor and an EF-1 in Melvindale.

The NWS has stated that additional surveys are still ongoing for other counties, so more confirmations could be possible.

Local perspective:

The overnight severe weather caused damage across the state, especially in Ann Arbor where Yost Ice Arena lost part of its roof, while multiple trees were down and a vehicle was flipped on its side. Veterans Memorial Park also experienced damage, with a wall collapsing on the park's ice arena.

Related article

A complete timeline of last night's warnings and watches can be viewed by tapping here.

FOX 2 will update this report if more tornadoes are confirmed by the NWS.