Detroit rapper 'Siditty' shot and killed in Atlanta, family searching for answers

The Brief A rapper from Detroit was shot and killed in Atlanta. Qualeisha Barnes, also known as Siditty was 14 weeks pregnant when she was shot four times in the face in the middle of the night. Despite the loss, her family says they are determined to find whoever is responsible.



A pregnant rapper from Detroit has been murdered in Atlanta. She was shot four times in the face this week, and her family says they know why she was targeted and killed.

Local perspective:

Family and friends know her as Qualeisha Barnes. Followers of Detroit and Atlanta hip-hop know her as "Siditty."

Qualeisha and her family are all from southwest Detroit. She had been living in Atlanta for about a decade.

The 36-year-old was 14 weeks pregnant when she was shot four times in the face in the middle of the night while inside a car in Atlanta this week.

"I heard gunshots, like four or five, and then a car—a Honda—just flew up the street," said resident Mevlin Mapp. "Twenty or thirty minutes later, cops were everywhere."

Dig deeper:

Atlanta police say it appears someone shot through the windshield and then drove off. Investigators are using security video to piece together what happened.

Qualeisha’s family says she was targeted because she was pregnant.

"We have a general route that was taken, so we will have to backtrack some information to figure out the exact circumstances, if anyone was with her or not," said Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler.

In addition to her music, Qualeisha was just two semesters away from earning a nursing degree, something her family says will now never happen.

Despite the loss, her family says they are determined to find whoever is responsible.