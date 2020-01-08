Expand / Collapse search

Sajo's lobster bisque recipe

(FOX 2) - It's soup season. 

Chef Jim Sage from Sajo's Restaurants Group joined us on The Nine to show us a good, hearty soup. You can get his recipe for a lobster bisque below. 

LOBSTER BISQUE
3 Quarts heavy cream
½  gallon milk
½ tsp. cayenne pepper
½ tsp. curry
1 oz whole black peppercorns
½ lb Lobster Base
1 cup brandy
2 onions, 2 carrots and 1 bunch celery
 
1.   Dice vegetables
2.   Sauté vegetables in large pot
3.   Add heavy cream and whole peppercorns
4.   Bring to a boil and strain mixture into china cap (make sure a pot is under china cap)
5.   Using wire whisk press vegetables through china cap extracting flavor from vegetables into heavy cream mixture
6.   Bring mixture to a boil
7.   Add all ingredients except Lobster pieces
8.   Thicken with rue
9.   Add lobster pieces at POS 