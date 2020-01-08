Sajo's lobster bisque recipe

It's soup season.

Chef Jim Sage from Sajo's Restaurants Group joined us on The Nine to show us a good, hearty soup. You can get his recipe for a lobster bisque below.

LOBSTER BISQUE

3 Quarts heavy cream

½ gallon milk

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. curry

1 oz whole black peppercorns

½ lb Lobster Base

1 cup brandy

2 onions, 2 carrots and 1 bunch celery



1. Dice vegetables

2. Sauté vegetables in large pot

3. Add heavy cream and whole peppercorns

4. Bring to a boil and strain mixture into china cap (make sure a pot is under china cap)

5. Using wire whisk press vegetables through china cap extracting flavor from vegetables into heavy cream mixture

6. Bring mixture to a boil

7. Add all ingredients except Lobster pieces

8. Thicken with rue

9. Add lobster pieces at POS