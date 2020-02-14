Salmon en Papillote recipe from High 5 Salts

We're thinking about our hearts this Valentine's Day.

Chef Laura Romito from High 5 Salts joined us on The Nine to show us a heart-healthy recipe that would still be delicious enough for your special dinner. You can watch in the video player as she prepares salmon en papillote (in parchment), and get her recipe below.

High 5 Salmon en Papillote (salmon in parchment)

Serves 4

4 (5- 6 ounce) Salmon filets (or thick pieces of snapper, white fish, grouper, or other fish you like)

1 to 1 ½ cups julienne vegetables (use things like zucchini, squash, bell peppers, leeks or scallions, sweet onions, mushrooms, asparagus in season, or baby spinach and arugula)

4 T whole unsalted butter OR 4 T pure olive oil or avocado oil

4 T dry white wine

High 5 Salt of your choice to taste

four squares parchment, approx. 10 inches

4 long pieces butcher's twine, approx. 8 inches

Method:

1. Cut a large, square piece of parchment paper

2. place ¼ of the vegetables on the parchment and season with a light sprinkle of High 5 Salt to taste; place salmon on top, then add 1 T butter or olive oil; season fish with High 5 Salt to taste and a tablespoon of white wine

3. pull up sides of paper and crimp into a tight package; tie tightly with a piece of butcher's twine; trim off additional paper so only about an inch remains above the twine; repeat with remaining ingredients

4. place packets on a baking sheet and roast in a 425 degree oven for 12 - 15 minutes, until packets are browned and puffed

5. remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving

6. Serve hot with warm crusty bread and salad