Salt prices go up with increased demand during brutal Michigan winter

In these cold days, everyone seems to be using salt to prevent falls on sidewalks and in driveways.

The backstory:

But does salt really work in these cold days? And what about the price of salt? FOX 2 spoke to a salt supplier, who is an expert.

The salt is dyed so that it has better visibility in the snowstorms, explained Randy Blackman of American Mulch Producers.

FOX 2: "Does the salt not work when it’s too cold?"

"Salt is expected to be most effective at 15 degrees or higher," he said.

Prices have crept up he said, based on supply and demand. In December Blackman said he sold salt for $115 a yard but the price today is $275.

Chris Luke from Mastronardi Produce is one of his customers.

"You know, you've got to do what you've got to, to keep the employees safe," Luke said. "That's the main thing."

Michigan does not allow sand to be used. And even though Detroit does have a lot of salt, much of it comes from Canada.

