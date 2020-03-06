Salvation Army looking for volunteers for 313 Day

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is looking for individuals to donate their time and talents to help Detroit.

Next Friday on March 13, community centers run by the nonprofit will be participating in a variety of initiatives around the city to help out Detroit's "unofficial holiday."

"The Salvation Army is dedicated to the resurgence and growth of the people of Detroit," said Major Tim Meyer, general secretary and metro Detroit area commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. "We are honored to serve the city and the people of Detroit, and it is especially important for us to give back on this unofficial day of celebration."

The following opportunities are available:

Dearborn Heights, located at 26700 W. Warren Ave., needs volunteers to help prepare community gardens for the upcoming spring season. Tasks include tilling, pulling weeds, removing rocks and more

Detroit Grandale, located at 11325 Montrose Ave., needs volunteers to help in the food pantry. Individuals will pack groceries and restock shelves from 9 a.m. to noon

Detroit Harbor Light, located at 3737 Lawton St., is looking for volunteers to make sandwiches that will be served on The Salvation Army's Bed & Bread trucks. The volunteer shift runs from 8 to 11 a.m.

Wayne/Westland, located at 2300 Venoy Rd., needs volunteers to help with outdoor beautification of the property, such as raking and mulching

From the rented space the Salvation Army occupied in October 1887 to the ubiquitous assistance the nonprofit now offers, its roots go deep in Detroit. Now, they're asking for help giving back to the city.

To volunteer with The Salvation Army on 313 Day, contact Barb Pilat, volunteer coordinator, at (248) 200-3440 or Barb.pilat@usc.salvationarmy.org.