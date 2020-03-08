Sanders rally in Ann Arbor draws over 10,000 Sunday

Just days before Michigan voters cast their ballot in the Presidential Primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leaving no stone unturned in the state.



His latest campaign stop in Ann Arbor drew thousands eager to hear his message. Sanders priorities include increasing minimum wage— universal healthcare— and education.

Sanders also says if he is elected he will work to bring other countries together to address climate change.



And there was no shortage of jabs at President Trump. "He (Trump) is also endangering the world when he continues to believe climate change is a hoax. Well, some of us believe Donald Trump is a hoax", said Sanders.



In a crowd of over 10,000, his supporters say they're confident Sanders will come out ahead on Tuesday— saying he's a candidate who cares.



Sanders will be back in Michigan campaigning in Dearborn tomorrow.