Expand / Collapse search

Saturday brings a chill with snow showers

By , David Komer and online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Windy, Cold Weekend

Strong winds will produce wind chills in the teens to start your Saturday. Light snow developing. Closer to seasonal temperatures Monday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Strong winds with wind chill values in the teens start off Saturday on a chilly note. High temps will only be near 30 degrees. 

A quick-moving weather system will bring snow showers Saturday with only minimal accumulation (thankfully) close to an inch.

Staying cold and breezy Saturday night, with a high of 22.

More sun Sunday making it a little milder 39/27 but again, the strong wind will make it feel colder.

Spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. Monday and finally, the calendar will cooperate! Temperatures will be closer to seasonal 48/30 with sunny skies.

Tuesday, even milder and dry 51/36

Rain moving in Wednesday with above-seasonal temperatures of 52 for the high and 38 the low

Wind picking up again Thursday with rain likely 51/40.

Rain changes once again Friday, remaining windy, high of 52

-Lori 