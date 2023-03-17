Saturday brings a chill with snow showers

Strong winds with wind chill values in the teens start off Saturday on a chilly note. High temps will only be near 30 degrees.

A quick-moving weather system will bring snow showers Saturday with only minimal accumulation (thankfully) close to an inch.

Staying cold and breezy Saturday night, with a high of 22.

More sun Sunday making it a little milder 39/27 but again, the strong wind will make it feel colder.

Spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. Monday and finally, the calendar will cooperate! Temperatures will be closer to seasonal 48/30 with sunny skies.

Tuesday, even milder and dry 51/36

Rain moving in Wednesday with above-seasonal temperatures of 52 for the high and 38 the low

Wind picking up again Thursday with rain likely 51/40.

Rain changes once again Friday, remaining windy, high of 52

-Lori