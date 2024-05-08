Saugatuck Brewing using beer to raise money for fish, wildlife habitat restoration

article

Saugatuck Brewing Co. is using one of its popular beers to help Michigan's environment.

The West Michigan brewery recently announced that from now through October, SBC and its distributors will make a donation to the Department of Natural Resources for every purchase of Rainbow Rodeo IPA, including pints and six packs of the brew.

"As a private company that is passionate about conservation and outdoor activities, this type of leadership is something our consumers can and should expect from us," added John Miller, CEO of Saugatuck Brewing Company. "We look forward to taking this beyond our pubs so retailers and consumers from all corners of the state can join us in helping enhance one of Michigan’s greatest assets, our environment."

The DNR manages 4.6 million acres of state land, including forests, parks, wetlands, lakes, and rivers. Money will be donated to help restore fish and wildlife habitats maintained by the DNRR, and key focuses include battling invasive species, fostering the growth of fish populations, and ensuring sustainable fishing.

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Saugatuck Brewing Company," said Patrick Mohney, Senior Lands Program Manager for the DNR. "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to raise awareness, inspire action, and make a tangible difference in the restoration of Michigan's natural heritage."

Saugatuck Brewing is also collecting donations. Donate here.