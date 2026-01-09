The Brief The Michigan Land Conservancy wants to purchase about 440 acres of rare prairie land in southern Wayne County. The Sibley Prairie is one of the last remnants of original tracts of the Lakeplain Prairie, which was created thousands of years ago. The area floods in the spring and dries up in the summer. The plants that grow in the prairie can tolerate both extremes - which is rare in the environment.



Located in southern Wayne County off of Telegraph sits an unassuming plot of land that drivers pass by every day.

To many, it appears like any other fenced-off wilderness located within Metro Detroit. But to those with a keen eye on conservation, the 440 acres of untouched land are something else entirely.

The Sibley Prairie in Brownstown Township is the last of its kind. The unique mixture of wetlands and forest represents an era of Southeast Michigan that predates most of the civilization that now calls this region home.

"This is the last and highest quality Lakeplain Prairie remaining in the state of Michigan," said Jack Smiley, president of the Michigan Land Conservancy.

"We're hoping to buy this property," he said. "We have an option that goes through this year, and we need to raise $6 million, so we have a big challenge ahead of us."

The Sibley Prairie

Lakeplain prairies are the remnants of old lake beds that were carved out by glaciers as they receded across the Great Lakes thousands of years ago. One of the best known examples of this process is Lake Erie.

As water shed off the glaciers and accumulated in the beds, fine materials like silt percolated to the bottom.

"(As it) receded, it left this," said Jeff Vornhagen, gesturing to the prairie. "It's very flat, but it's also comprised of a lot of fine participles that are completely impermeable to water."

In other words, when the spring rains arrive, the area floods. That same land will get bone-dry when warmer weather moves in.

"We have a unique plant community because it has to tolerate both flooding in the springtime and extreme drought in the summer," Vornhagen said. "This corridor is considered globally unique because there's only plant species that occur here."

The Sibley Prairie.

Vornhagen is a member of the Michigan Botanical Society, which is part of the coalition working to purchase the plot of land. Other members include Friends of the Rouge, Ducks Unlimited, the Sierra Club, and the Detroit Bird Alliance.

It's currently owned by Fritz Enterprises Inc. which put the land up for auction. Smiley helped secure an opportunity to purchase the land after convincing the company to hold off for a year.

They will have until 2026 to raise the $6 million to purchase the land.

