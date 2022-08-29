SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash

article

Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning.

A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers.

The crash happened around 10 a.m.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers can get back on highway at Dix Highway in Lincoln Park.

This is a breaking story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.