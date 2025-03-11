SB Lodge Freeway exit to Wyoming closed for crash involving school bus

article

The exit ramp from the southbound side of the Lodge Freeway to Wyoming Avenue in Detroit is closed for a crash Tuesday morning.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, but a car was seen crashed into the back of a school bus.

The crash was reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation at 8:17 a.m. The condition of the person driving the car is unknown, but first responders removed the driver from the heavily damaged vehicle.

It isn't clear how many students were on the bus. Several children were standing along the road after the crash.

