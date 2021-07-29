Scammers pose as bail bondsmen to rip off Metro Detroit seniors

Scammers are posing as bail bondsmen to rip off seniors in Metro Detroit.

Police said the scammers have been telling elderly people that they are collecting bond for a loved one. They demand up to $30,000 in cash and return the next day to pick it up. This is happening in Warren and other nearby areas, police said.

If someone comes to your home asking for bond money, do not give it to them. If someone is at your home asking for money, police said to call 911 and ask for an officer.

People who have been victims of a bail bondsman scam are asked to call the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit at 248-508-6656.