Scattered storms for Tuesday, warm temps continue

A weak cold front crosses SE Michigan Tuesday with scattered t-showers. The rest of the week looks nice and quiet.

A cooler pattern takes shape for next week.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and comfortable with a low of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty thundershowers and a high of 82.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

Thursday: Sun and clouds looking nice. The high will be 83.

Friday: Lots of sunshine with a high of 85.

Saturday: Sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Sunday: Bright, but not as warm with a high of 78.

ENJOY,

-Luterman