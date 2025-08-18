Scattered storms for Tuesday, warm temps continue
FOX 2 - A weak cold front crosses SE Michigan Tuesday with scattered t-showers. The rest of the week looks nice and quiet.
A cooler pattern takes shape for next week.
For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and comfortable with a low of 64.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty thundershowers and a high of 82.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high near 80.
Thursday: Sun and clouds looking nice. The high will be 83.
Friday: Lots of sunshine with a high of 85.
Saturday: Sunny and warm with a high of 85.
Sunday: Bright, but not as warm with a high of 78.
ENJOY,
-Luterman