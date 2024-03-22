School closings for Friday, March 22 in Metro Detroit

As a snow storm arrives in Metro Detroit, parents are waking up and realizing – they may not have schools for this last day of school.

For many districts, Friday marks the final day of classes before spring break. By 7:00 a.m., more than 50 school districts have canceled classes for the day and many more are expected to follow.

Most of the districts that called out for the day on Friday were in northern and more central Michigan, where the snow is expected to be the heaviest. For those of you in the southern counties – expect for school to be in session.

