Metro Detroit road conditions: How Friday's snow affects your drive

We may have just finished one of the least snowy winters on record but, as we know, snow and winter weather doesn't end with the start of spring on the calendar.

A round of winter weather arrived around 5:15 Friday morning – and it immediately made roads extremely slick. By the time you get out the door to get your kids to school or yourself to work, we expect that the commute will be extremely slow-going.

By 6:30, MDOT reported dozens of crashes throughout the area and significant slowdowns and stoppages.

Across Metro Detroit Friday morning - I-96 became a very troublesome spot in both directions. But also, I-75 and 696 are also slowing down – as is basically every single road you get on. In other words – slow down and take your time. It's going to be tricky.

We're also hearing westbound 96 is closed from Telegraph to Beech Daly due to a crash while southbound US-23 is closed between White Lake and Center.

Drivers are advised to slow down and leave early.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Crash updates and road closures: