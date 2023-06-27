Schools may not open on time in fall unless state leaders agree on budget

Time is running out for state lawmakers to approve a new k-12 school aid budget. Michigan's top educators say if they don't act fast and approve it by the end of the week- schools might not open this fall.

The state legislature will likely vote this week to spend a record $9,000 on every school kid in the state, but there is a huge question mark.

Will at least six GOP senators join the Democrats to give the school aid budget an immediate effect which would order the state to send the money to the schools now? If those GOP senators don't, what happens?

The head of the state school board association and the head of the state's largest teachers union has a warning to school parents everywhere if immediate effect is not ordered.

"If I.E. is not granted, schools don't open in September, there is not a way to do that," said Don Wotruba, Michigan Association of School Boards.

Tim Skubick: "Is the opening of school in the fall at risk if they don't give it I.E.?"

"I think so," said Paula Herbart, president of Michigan Education Association. "Lots of school districts are counting on that money to jump-start their budgets."

Final negotiations are underway at this hour to finalize the school aid budget. The House wants to spend $500 million more than the Senate and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recommended.

But the Senate GOP Leader Aric Nesbitt has not yet promised to deliver those key six Republican votes. If he doesn't, the Democrats will blame the Republicans for shutting the schools down.

If the checks are delayed, the governor could end the current legislative session and then call lawmakers back into a new session and that would free up the money sooner.

"If i.e. is not granted, they will have to talk about the adjourning session so that I.E. can become a reality," said Wotruba.

Parents and educators should know by the end of the week if classrooms will be empty in the fall.



