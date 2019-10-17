Search for abducted 3-year-old Alabama girl enters day 5

article

Police in Birmingham spent day five of the search for abducted 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney searching the housing complex from where she was taken Saturday while attending a birthday party.

Birmingham Police set up a mobile command post at the Tom Brown Housing Community following the young girl’s disappearance, prompting a multi-state Amber Alert. The Major Crime Division Thursday streamed the scene as officers continued their door-by-door search, looking for any break in the case.

RELATED: AMBER alert issued for 3-year-old Alabama girl kidnapped at a birthday party

Wednesday afternoon, police spoke directly to whoever knows where “Cupcake” might be.

“I wanted to reach out to just one individual. If you know where Kamille is. If you have her and you're not sure what to do. I just wanted to talk to you for one second. I want to give you safe passage, is the way to go,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith said. “Please bring to one of our fire stations, police stations, a hospital. If you don't know what to do or where to go, and you are frightened, we're here to help you. Our goal is to reunite this 3-year-old baby with her family. I am asking you now, if you know where Kamille is that you contact us, that you bring her please to a safe location, and we will follow up there.”

Wednesday, authorities searched an apartment complex less than 10 miles from where Kamille was last seen. Nothing has turned up in the search, but authorities said they have not given up.

Advertisement

That apartment complex is where police took into custody two “persons of interest” in the case. Patrick Stallworth and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, were taken into custody on unrelated charges. Police have spent the past few days questioning them about the disappearance.

AL.com reported Stallworth, 39, was charged with seven counts of child porn possession and possession with intent to distribute child pornography while Brown, 29, was charged with violating conditions of her bond on a previous kidnapping arrest.

Patrick Stallworth, 39, (left) and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, 29 (right) (Jefferson County Jail)

Early Thursday morning, records show Stallworth had posted a $500,000 bond and was released from the Jefferson County Jail. Brown remained in custody without bond.

AL.com reported Brown’s charge stems from a 2018 case where she was accused of abducting her three children from DHR custody.

Police said they were led to the couple after someone at their apartment complex called to report a similar SUV to the one spotted at the birthday party. But investigators reiterate, neither have been charged in connection to the case.

RELATED: $6,000 reward offered for Alabama toddler kidnapped from party

The reward for information to the safe recovery of Kamille rose Wednesday to $25,000 with $5,000 being put up by Alabama Governor Kay Ivy and the rest from Crime Stoppers. Members of the community who wish to add to the reward were asked to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 224-5003.

RELATED: FBI joins search for search for 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted from birthday party, 2 in custody

Meanwhile, federal, state, and local law enforcement are committed to not let the trail run cold.

“We have one focus here, that is to bring Kamille back to her family,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“I just wanted to do a quick appeal to the community, that if you know something or have any information that might be important to us or any information which might help us move forward with this investigation, that you please step forward and provide anything. That if you have any video, any cell phone video, or anything in the community that you feel might be helpful, please allow us to view that,” said Chief Smith.

A spokesperson for Crime Stoppers said the reward they are posting is for solving the crime. They said Kamille could be recovered safely tomorrow and they would pay out the reward to the anonymous tipster by next week.

“We need your help. We believe you know where she is and believe someone has her. Please bring this to a safe end. and place her back into the arms of her family and law enforcement. think safe passage and take her to one of our locations,” the police chief said.

“We're speaking directly to you. help us find Kamille,” the mayor said.

Anyone who sees Kamille is asked to call 911. Anyone with information in the case can call and leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

RELATED: Reward for abducted Alabama toddler climbs to $25,000

The Associated Press and al.com contributed to this report