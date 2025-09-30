Searching for 'credible' alligator spotted on Belle Isle

The Brief An alligator was seen on Bell Isle and now the hunt is on. The footage that really set the hunt off was recorded by Lynn Blasey, who was just spending a Sunday afternoon paddle boarding. The video was checked out by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirming an alligator has taken up position on the far east side of Belle Isle.



Big picture view:

Footage that really set the hunt off was recorded by Lynn Blasey, who was just spending a Sunday afternoon paddle boarding at Belle Isle when she saw this alligator.

The video was checked out by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, along with geo-positioning confirming an alligator has taken up position on the far east side of Belle Isle.

As we did some deep diving into this story trying to find the gator ourselves, we encountered a number of people also on the hunt. There were reports of an additional sighting today, but nothing to confirm that at this time.

What's next:

Still, with the warm summer-like weather, an alligator hunt was a perfect excuse to spend some time in the great outdoors.

"On Belle Isle, there are ample amounts of food," said Lou's Pet Shop owner Donny Cook. "Turtles, fish, and snakes. Ducks and geese, so yeah, they can grow really quick. And you were saying if there is food, they likely won’t go anywhere. Yeah, if they have a spot that is under a bridge, they will stay there for sure."

Cook was aware of the Belle Isle gator and says his store actually specializes in exotic pet rescues.

The Michigan DNR is asking people to give them a call if they encounter the alligator in the wild.