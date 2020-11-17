Season's first winter-like conditions brings crashes and road delays in Metro Detroit
As is customary with every year's reintroduction of winter weather, traffic delays have increased around Metro Detroit with several wrecks blocking multiple lanes.
Windy and slippery conditions from an evening cool down will persist throughout the day, however, most of the precipitation that came overnight has moved on.
Left in its wake are several crashes along major freeways.
Among the notable delays due to crashes include:
- Southbound lanes on US-23 at Hartland are blocked between Highland and I-96
- Westbound lanes on M-14 has blocked traffic back to Sheldon
- Westbound lanes on I-96 at Milford
- Eastbound I-96 after Southfield Freeway where the right lane is blocked
- Eastbound I-94 at Nine Mile, where two lanes are blocked
- Southbound lanes on M-5 at 13 Mile where all lanes are blocked