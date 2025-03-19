Second fire in two days at Macomb County apartment building

The Brief A fire at Stony Creek Apartments in Washington Township displaced eight families. It followed a similar fire the day before, and investigators are looking into whether they are related. A donation drive is being held to assist those affected.



For the second time in two days, crews battled a large apartment fire in Washington Township.

Investigators were called to the Stony Creek Apartments in Washington Township, on 27 Mile and Van Dyke.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6 in the morning Wednesday at the same place where a fire broke out at 4:30 on Tuesday.

"We left yesterday very confident this was extinguished, no signs of confined fires in hidden spaces anywhere," said Washington Township Fire Chief Bryan Tyrell.

What we don't know:

It's still too early to know if the fires are related.

"Certainly problematic that we're back at the same building in the same area but way too early to understand an origin or cause."

At least eight families are displaced with nothing but ashes and memories remaining.

Nicole Dettloff is a resident who says she witnessed both fires.

"It was so hot when I walked out the front door. The flames were just roaring," she said. I feel so bad for the people who live in that building

During the first fire, Dettloff said a family with small children lives in the apartment that sparked up

"Luckily, everyone got out. There were two little boys who lived in that apartment and I found their dog that had gotten out yesterday and I kept it until they got home. They were just crying and glad nothing was ruined. Now today they’re going to come home to nothing."

What you can do:

The community is hosting a donation drive at Washington Township Hall to help. Large bins are in the Supervisor’s Office for drop-off donations, as well as the Samaritan House.