Second-generation owner of American Coney Island Chuck Keros dies at 88

"Dad was the definition of class, elegance, fun, and generous to a fault," said Grace Keros.

And Chuck Keros, was also a big part of what Detroit is all about. The second-generation owner of American Coney Island passed away last week at the age of 88 years old.

His daughter Grace will tell you, Chuck was the kind of guy who never took anything for granted.

"He worked hard but he truly enjoyed his life he lived his life to the fullest," said Grace.

The son of a Greek immigrant, his father opened the iconic restaurant in 1917. Chuck grew up in Detroit along with his six brothers and sisters.

"He went to U of D Jesuit continued to U of M, he was going to become a dentist," Grace said. "Two years in, he decided not for me, he wanted to help his dad with the business and there it is."

And the rest is history — Chuck was a fixture at the coney island once he took over the family business. And it didn’t matter if you were a regular or a first-timer, chances are you would notice him.

"There he was working behind the counter on the grill in a suit and tie, you never saw my father without a suit and tie," Grace said.

And there he is in every photo - dressed up, distinguished, and dapper.

After several decades Chuck retired and Grace followed in her father’s footsteps, taking over American Coney Island.

"He would always come down and check on things, have his hot dog, have a beer, have a loose burger, have a beer," Grace said. "Just to see how things were, he loved talking to the customers and they loved talking to him.

"I miss him and yes it’s sad but he went in peace and he did enjoy his life and that’s comforting."

