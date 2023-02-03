Second juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit hotel

article

A second juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen, who was found with a wound in his chest at a hotel.

The Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it had charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Dec. 31.

He's been charged with second-degree murder, one count of discharge at a building causing death, and two felony firearm counts. He was arraigned with an adult designation, which enables a judge to decide upon conviction if the teen should be sentenced as a juvenile or adult.

The shooting occurred at a hotel on the Southfield Freeway early in the morning, police said at the time.

A 15-year-old boy was initially charged in the fatal shooting in early January after he was arrested on Jan. 4. He was charged with the same crimes as the 16-year-old defendant.

The prosecutor said the 16-year-old shooter "allegedly produced and fired a handgun into the hotel room multiple times, fatally wounding the victim, before fleeing the scene."

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrest of the teen on Jan. 31.

RELATED: 15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel

He's expected tob back in court on for a preliminary exam on Feb. 8.

With an adult designation, the judge may also fashion a blended juvenile sentence that comes with the option of imposing a harsher penalty if the teen is not rehabilitated.