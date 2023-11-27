Second lane closed daily for futuristic I-94 road project between Belleville and Rawsonville

A second lane will be closed on I-94 this week as crews continue building a pilot travel lane that will one day connect to automated vehicles.

The mile-long stretch of the highway between Belleville and Rawsonville will be in effect Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for travelers heading westbound.

The shared Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) travel lane has been pitched as a futuristic form of mobility that will one day connect Detroit to Ann Arbor, and capable of connecting to public transit and self-driving cars and trucks.

Currently, the far-left lane has been closed since August and will be blocked until late December.

Being constructed by mobility company Cavnue, they have pitched the new-age road as the ‘world’s most sophisticated roadway' and will cater to future innovation in the transportation sector.

Related article

The latest round of building includes installing flexible post delineators to separate commuter traffic from the left lane during testing phases of the pilot project.