Secret bedroom found in raided Taylor doctor's office, as 'pill mill' allegations mount

A Taylor police raid of a suspected pill mill doctor's clinic on Telegraph, also revealed a secret bedroom in the medical office.

The doctor, who is already accused of multiple crimes for years for doling out painkillers, is now the center of a sexual misconduct investigation against his own patients.

"I'm shocked," the doctor told FOX 2 during his arrest Tuesday.

FOX 2: "Why?"

"Because I didn't do anything wrong," he said.

FOX 2: "You didn't do anything wrong - that's your message?"

On Tuesday the 78-year-old neurologist was arrested for allegedly overprescribing painkillers to thousands of people at his clinic in Taylor.

On top of that, he's accused of fraudulently billing insurance for treatments that weren't needed.

It's the culmination of a four-year investigation by Taylor police.

FOX 2: "When you start peeling back the layers you may find other tentacles to this investigation that you guys didn't even know."

"Yeah, Jessica, that's what I'm afraid of," said Police Chief John Blair. "Who knows how deep this runs."

Not 24 hours after Chief Blair said that, the department's phones started ringing with new allegations, as former patients are accusing the doctor of sexual misconduct.

Some of which might have happened in an eerie bedroom set up at the doctor's clinic that investigators stumbled on, during their execution of a search warrant. Video of the room was released from police body camera footage.

Related: Taylor doctor arrested in office raid for large painkiller scam, fake medical bills

"The only thing that I saw personally as there was a bedroom that was set up, which I find a little bit odd for a clinic," Blair said.

Chief Blair says this investigation has taken a turn as they continue to field calls from former patients with stories that are all running parallel to each other.

The doctor is in custody at Taylor police awaiting charges, and it looks like even more charges than originally thought.

Also this week, the doctor's 21,000-square-foot mansion in Oakland County was raided. He was apparently making many millions off his alleged criminal activity. We're told he is cooperating with police.



