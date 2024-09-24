Taylor doctor arrested in office raid for large painkiller scam, fake medical bills

A neurologist’s mega scam was foiled by Taylor police Tuesday morning. While he was being arrested by police, the doctor told FOX 2 he was "shocked" because he "didn't do anything wrong."

The 78-year-old doctor is accused of prescribing painkillers to thousands of patients who did not need them.

"It's huge," said Taylor Police Detective Phil Wengrowski. "Just getting him off the street is essentially like taking a drug dealer off the street."

Wengrowski has been working on the case for four years. The doctor is second in Michigan for prescribing pills like hydrocodone and ketamine.

"We received a tip on this several years ago when the doctor was actually cut off at a pharmacy near the Michigan-Ohio border for the amount of controlled substances that were being filled at that pharmacy," the detective said.

According to police, people were traveling from all over the Midwest to get their painkillers from the neurologist’s office.

Investigators soon learned the doctor was also faking medical bills and records.

"He has been, from what we have observed, falsifying patient files, medical billing records, billing for tests and exams that were never actually even given in the first place," Wengrowski said.

That is why medical insurance agencies, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), and state and federal investigators were part of the two-location raid on Tuesday.

The doctor's packed clinic off Telegraph Road, near Eureka Road, and his 20,000 square-foot mansion in West Bloomfield were raided. One woman who was inside the mansion surrendered to police.

When the doctor was arrested, Taylor Police Chief John Blair said he looked "defeated."

The clinic has been shut down by police until further notice. The suspect's stunned staff no longer have their jobs, and patients have been left without their doctor.

According to the chief, the painkillers prescribed by the Taylor doctor undoubtedly made it onto the streets, contributing to overdoses.

"Nearly on a daily basis we're on an overdose. We've had over 50 cases this year in overdose deaths," Blair said. "We've had enough."

Inside the clinic, police said investigators found some surprises that they’re still working to make sense of.

"There was a bedroom that was set up, which I find a little bit odd for a clinic," Blair said. "Who knows how deep this runs? Who knows if there's other clinics involved, or doctors? I don't know what's going on behind those doors, but we're going to find out."

Editor's note: FOX 2 is not naming the doctor until he is formally charged.